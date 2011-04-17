From Auckland to Aalborg: The Architecture in Virtual Worlds Dialog

There were more than 42,000 kilometers separating this group if you connected our locations around the globe. For Amr Attia, in Cairo, Egypt, it was 10:00 in the evening. For Judy Cockeram, it was just 9:00 in the morning – but it was the next day for her, half-way around the world, in Auckland, New Zealand. Together with Moira Hunter (Paris, France), Bernd Boetzel (Berlin, Germany), Brad Kligerman (Cambridge, Massachussets) David Denton (Knoxville, USA), Scott Chase (Aalborg, Denmark) and myself (Madison, USA), this group joined together in the same time and place on Architecture Island in Second Life to have one of the most interesting and inspiring conversations I’ve witnessed in a long time. I may never cease to be amazed by this global network, and the virtual fabric we use to stitch it all together.

The creative and potential energy in this space was incredible, and I was honored to be a part of it. Each of these participants has completed and promoted specific initiatives and projects aimed at increasing awareness and raising the bar for architectural uses of virtual worlds, and it was very exciting to see this group gathered together in the same time and place. We’re definitely looking forward to many more discussions, with wider participation, in the future!

Watch the full discussion video here: http://blip.tv/file/5024974